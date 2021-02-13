Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Denver

Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-14; Denver 13-11

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Ball Arena. Denver should still be riding high after a win, while OKC will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Thunder fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 114-113. OKC was up 37-23 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by center Al Horford, who had 25 points and eight assists along with eight boards. Horford had some trouble finding his footing against Los Angeles in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Denver's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Denver put a hurting on Cleveland at home to the tune of 133-95. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-43. Denver's power forward Paul Millsap was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points.

OKC ended up a good deal behind the Nuggets when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 119-101. Can OKC avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Denver

Gary Harris: Out (Thigh)

PJ Dozier: Out (Hamstring)

Greg Whittington: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City