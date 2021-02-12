Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Denver

Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-14; Denver 13-11

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Ball Arena. Denver should still be feeling good after a win, while the Thunder will be looking to regain their footing.

Oklahoma City fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 114-113. Oklahoma City was up 37-23 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of center Al Horford, who had 25 points and eight assists in addition to eight rebounds. Horford hadn't helped his team much against Los Angeles this past Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Denver's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Nuggets put a hurting on Cleveland at home to the tune of 133-95. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-43. Power forward Paul Millsap was the offensive standout of the game for Denver, picking up 22 points.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Oklahoma City lost to Denver on the road by a decisive 119-101 margin. Can Oklahoma City avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 12-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Oklahoma City.