Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Denver
Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-14; Denver 13-11
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Ball Arena. Denver should still be feeling good after a win, while the Thunder will be looking to regain their footing.
Oklahoma City fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 114-113. Oklahoma City was up 37-23 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of center Al Horford, who had 25 points and eight assists in addition to eight rebounds. Horford hadn't helped his team much against Los Angeles this past Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Denver's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Nuggets put a hurting on Cleveland at home to the tune of 133-95. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-43. Power forward Paul Millsap was the offensive standout of the game for Denver, picking up 22 points.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Oklahoma City lost to Denver on the road by a decisive 119-101 margin. Can Oklahoma City avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 12-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Oklahoma City.
- Jan 19, 2021 - Denver 119 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Aug 03, 2020 - Denver 121 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Feb 21, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Denver 101
- Dec 14, 2019 - Denver 110 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 29, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Feb 26, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 14, 2018 - Denver 109 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 24, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Mar 30, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Feb 01, 2018 - Denver 127 vs. Oklahoma City 124
- Dec 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Denver 94
- Nov 09, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Denver 111 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Apr 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 07, 2017 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Denver 106
- Nov 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Denver 129
- Apr 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Denver 102
- Jan 19, 2016 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Denver 104
- Dec 27, 2015 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Denver 112
- Nov 01, 2015 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Denver 93