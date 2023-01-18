Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Denver

Current Records: Minnesota 22-23; Denver 31-13

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since Oct. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Denver is getting right back to it as they host Minnesota at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Ball Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Nuggets and Minnesota will really light up the scoreboard.

Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, winning 122-113. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 36 points, 12 boards, and ten dimes. Jokic now has 13 triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 126-125 to the Utah Jazz. Despite their defeat, the Timberwolves got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 29 points and five assists, was the best among equals.

Denver's win lifted them to 31-13 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 22-23. Allowing an average of 115.44 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Denver have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Minnesota.