Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Denver
Current Records: Minnesota 22-23; Denver 31-13
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since Oct. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Denver is getting right back to it as they host Minnesota at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Ball Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Nuggets and Minnesota will really light up the scoreboard.
Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, winning 122-113. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 36 points, 12 boards, and ten dimes. Jokic now has 13 triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, Minnesota was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 126-125 to the Utah Jazz. Despite their defeat, the Timberwolves got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 29 points and five assists, was the best among equals.
Denver's win lifted them to 31-13 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 22-23. Allowing an average of 115.44 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Denver have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Minnesota 124 vs. Denver 111
- Apr 01, 2022 - Minnesota 136 vs. Denver 130
- Feb 01, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Denver 115
- Dec 15, 2021 - Minnesota 124 vs. Denver 107
- Oct 30, 2021 - Denver 93 vs. Minnesota 91
- May 13, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Minnesota 103
- Jan 05, 2021 - Denver 123 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 03, 2021 - Denver 124 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 23, 2020 - Denver 128 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 20, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 20, 2019 - Denver 109 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 10, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78