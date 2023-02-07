Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Denver
Current Records: Minnesota 29-27; Denver 37-17
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Minnesota and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena. The Timberwolves might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Denver is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Minnesota was the clear victor by a 128-98 margin over Denver. With Minnesota ahead 63-43 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Minnesota's point guard D'Angelo Russell was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 18 points and ten assists.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 29-27 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 37-17. We'll see if the Timberwolves can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 98
- Jan 18, 2023 - Denver 122 vs. Minnesota 118
- Jan 02, 2023 - Minnesota 124 vs. Denver 111
- Apr 01, 2022 - Minnesota 136 vs. Denver 130
- Feb 01, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Denver 115
- Dec 15, 2021 - Minnesota 124 vs. Denver 107
- Oct 30, 2021 - Denver 93 vs. Minnesota 91
- May 13, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Minnesota 103
- Jan 05, 2021 - Denver 123 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 03, 2021 - Denver 124 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 23, 2020 - Denver 128 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 20, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 20, 2019 - Denver 109 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 10, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78