Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Denver

Current Records: Minnesota 29-27; Denver 37-17

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Minnesota and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena. The Timberwolves might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Denver is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Minnesota was the clear victor by a 128-98 margin over Denver. With Minnesota ahead 63-43 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Minnesota's point guard D'Angelo Russell was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 18 points and ten assists.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 29-27 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 37-17. We'll see if the Timberwolves can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Minnesota.