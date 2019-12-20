How to watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Denver

Current Records: Minnesota 10-16; Denver 18-8

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Denver Nuggets. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pepsi Center. Denver is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Minnesota is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, winning 113-104. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-45 deficit.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, falling 107-99. F Andrew Wiggins (27 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.

Denver's victory lifted them to 18-8 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 10-16. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 101.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Timberwolves are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Timberwolves.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.