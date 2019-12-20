How to watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Denver
Current Records: Minnesota 10-16; Denver 18-8
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Denver Nuggets. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pepsi Center. Denver is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Minnesota is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, winning 113-104. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-45 deficit.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, falling 107-99. F Andrew Wiggins (27 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.
Denver's victory lifted them to 18-8 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 10-16. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 101.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Timberwolves are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Timberwolves.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.20
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Denver have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 10, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78
-
