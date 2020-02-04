How to watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Denver
Current Records: Portland 23-27; Denver 34-16
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Pepsi Center after a few days off. Averaging 128.2 points in their past six games, the Trail Blazers' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Denver better be ready for a challenge.
Rip City had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, taking their matchup 124-107. Point guard Damian Lillard took over for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 51 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and 12 dimes. That's the fourth consecutive game in which Dame has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, Denver fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-123. The Nuggets were up 44-30 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. They might have lost, but man -- center Nikola Jokic was a total machine. He dropped a triple-double on 39 points, 11 assists, and ten boards. That's ten consecutive contests for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
Portland isn't expected to pull this one out (Denver is favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Portland is currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Rip City is now 23-27 while Denver sits at 34-16. Rip City is 10-12 after wins this year, and Denver is 11-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.71
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Portland.
- Dec 12, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 100
- May 12, 2019 - Portland 100 vs. Denver 96
- May 09, 2019 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 108
- May 07, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 98
- May 05, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 112
- May 03, 2019 - Portland 140 vs. Denver 137
- May 01, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Denver 90
- Apr 29, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 07, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 108
- Apr 05, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Portland 110
- Jan 13, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 113
- Nov 30, 2018 - Denver 113 vs. Portland 112
- Apr 09, 2018 - Denver 88 vs. Portland 82
- Jan 22, 2018 - Denver 104 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 22, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Portland 85
- Nov 13, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Denver 82
- Mar 28, 2017 - Portland 122 vs. Denver 113
- Dec 15, 2016 - Denver 132 vs. Portland 120
- Nov 13, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 13, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 30, 2015 - Portland 110 vs. Denver 103
- Nov 09, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 104
