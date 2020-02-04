How to watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Current Records: Portland 23-27; Denver 34-16

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Pepsi Center after a few days off. Averaging 128.2 points in their past six games, the Trail Blazers' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Denver better be ready for a challenge.

Rip City had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, taking their matchup 124-107. Point guard Damian Lillard took over for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 51 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and 12 dimes. That's the fourth consecutive game in which Dame has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Denver fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-123. The Nuggets were up 44-30 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. They might have lost, but man -- center Nikola Jokic was a total machine. He dropped a triple-double on 39 points, 11 assists, and ten boards. That's ten consecutive contests for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double.

Portland isn't expected to pull this one out (Denver is favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Portland is currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Rip City is now 23-27 while Denver sits at 34-16. Rip City is 10-12 after wins this year, and Denver is 11-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.71

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Denver have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Portland.