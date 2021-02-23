Who's Playing
Portland @ Denver
Current Records: Portland 18-12; Denver 16-14
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.77 points per game before their contest Tuesday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Ball Arena. Portland will be hoping to build upon the 125-115 win they picked up against Denver when they previously played in August of last year.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 132-100, which was the final score in Portland's tilt against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The Trail Blazers were down 100-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Rip City; Trent Jr. played for 36 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, falling 123-115. A silver lining for Denver was the play of point guard Jamal Murray, who had 30 points. Murray's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Portland is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Denver have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Portland.
- Aug 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Denver 115
- Feb 04, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 12, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 100
- May 12, 2019 - Portland 100 vs. Denver 96
- May 09, 2019 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 108
- May 07, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 98
- May 05, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 112
- May 03, 2019 - Portland 140 vs. Denver 137
- May 01, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Denver 90
- Apr 29, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 07, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 108
- Apr 05, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Portland 110
- Jan 13, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 113
- Nov 30, 2018 - Denver 113 vs. Portland 112
- Apr 09, 2018 - Denver 88 vs. Portland 82
- Jan 22, 2018 - Denver 104 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 22, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Portland 85
- Nov 13, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Denver 82
- Mar 28, 2017 - Portland 122 vs. Denver 113
- Dec 15, 2016 - Denver 132 vs. Portland 120
- Nov 13, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 13, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 30, 2015 - Portland 110 vs. Denver 103
- Nov 09, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 104