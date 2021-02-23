Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Current Records: Portland 18-12; Denver 16-14

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.77 points per game before their contest Tuesday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Ball Arena. Portland will be hoping to build upon the 125-115 win they picked up against Denver when they previously played in August of last year.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 132-100, which was the final score in Portland's tilt against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The Trail Blazers were down 100-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Rip City; Trent Jr. played for 36 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, falling 123-115. A silver lining for Denver was the play of point guard Jamal Murray, who had 30 points. Murray's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Denver have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Portland.