Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Regular Season Records: Portland 2-2; Denver 2-2

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Denver Nuggets in a playoff game at Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Averaging 115.50 points per matchup, the Portland squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Denver's defense is prepared for a test.

The Nuggets are out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Rip City took their contest against Denver by a conclusive 115-95 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Trail Blazers had established a 93-66 advantage. Their small forward Norman Powell looked sharp as he had 29 points.

Portland's win lifted them to 2-2 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.13

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won 18 out of their last 34 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Denver

Will Barton: Out (Hamstring)

PJ Dozier: Out (Groin)

Jamal Murray: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland