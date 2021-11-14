Who's Playing

Portland @ Denver

Current Records: Portland 6-7; Denver 8-4

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Atlanta Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Nuggets proved too difficult a challenge. Denver walked away with a 105-96 win. The top scorers for Denver were power forward Aaron Gordon (23 points) and center Nikola Jokic (22 points). That makes it four consecutive games in which Nikola Jokic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Portland has finally found some success away from home. They took down the Houston Rockets 104-92 this past Friday. Point guard Damian Lillard (20 points) was the top scorer for Rip City.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Nuggets had enough points to win and then some against the Trail Blazers when the two teams previously met in June, taking their matchup 126-115. Denver's victory shoved Rip City out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Denver have won 20 out of their last 36 games against Portland.