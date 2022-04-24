Who's Playing

Golden State @ Denver

Current Records: Golden State 3-0; Denver 0-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET April 24 at Ball Arena. Golden State won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Warriors are hoping for another win. They managed a 118-113 victory over Denver this past Thursday. Shooting guard Jordan Poole and shooting guard Klay Thompson were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 27 points and the latter shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count Denver out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.92

Odds

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Denver.

Apr 21, 2022 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 113

Apr 18, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Denver 106

Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107

Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102

Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124

Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116

Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86

Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97

Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107

Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104

Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100

Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131

Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102

Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105

Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111

Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98

Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108

Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114

Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81

Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108

Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119

Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101

Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108

Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105

Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104

Injury Report for Denver

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Golden State