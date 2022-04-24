Who's Playing
Golden State @ Denver
Current Records: Golden State 3-0; Denver 0-3
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET April 24 at Ball Arena. Golden State won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Warriors are hoping for another win. They managed a 118-113 victory over Denver this past Thursday. Shooting guard Jordan Poole and shooting guard Klay Thompson were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 27 points and the latter shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 26 points.
Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count Denver out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.92
Odds
The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Denver.
Injury Report for Denver
- Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Golden State
- James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)