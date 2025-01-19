Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-28, Oklahoma City 34-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Nets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 216.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 102-101 to the Lakers.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 106-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks. The matchup marked Oklahoma City's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though they lost, the Thunder smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only pulled down six.

Brooklyn has traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-28 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 34-7.

The Nets beat the Thunder 124-115 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 17.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thunder as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.