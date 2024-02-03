1st Quarter Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 137-134 margin from the Thunder's win over the Hornets in their previous head-to-head back in March of 2023. The Thunder have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 39-19.

The Thunder came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Charlotte 10-36, Oklahoma City 33-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.17

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Charlotte Hornets, where tip off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Hornets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Thunder, who come in off a win.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma City beat the Nuggets 105-100. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 2:43 mark of the first quarter, when the Thunder were facing a 23-10 deficit.

The Thunder's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chet Holmgren, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 34 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Holmgren didn't help the Thunder's cause all that much against the Timberwolves on Monday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 117-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Bulls: they've now lost six in a row.

Miles Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 15 rebounds.

Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 33-15 record this season. As for Charlotte, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 23 of their last 26 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-36 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.4 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 108.6 points per game. The only thing between the Thunder and another offensive beatdown is the Hornets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Thunder couldn't quite finish off the Hornets when the teams last played back in March of 2023 and fell 137-134. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Hornets' PJ Washington, who scored 43 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Now that the Thunder know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 16-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.