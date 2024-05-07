Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Regular Season Records: Dallas 50-32, Oklahoma City 57-25

How To Watch

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Dallas 0, Oklahoma City 0

On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks will fight it out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference playoff contest at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

If the Thunder head into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when the Mavericks took over last week. The Mavericks came out on top against the Clippers by a score of 114-101 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Dallas.

Kyrie Irving was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 30 points along with six rebounds and two steals. He didn't help the Mavericks' cause all that much against the Clippers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Thunder put another one in the bag last Monday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 97-89 win over the Pelicans.

Tuesday will start the first-to-four series between the Mavericks and the Thunder. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see who moves on and who goes home.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 3.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.