Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Regular Season Records: Dallas 50-32, Oklahoma City 57-25

How To Watch

When: Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $109.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 1, Dallas 0

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will fight it out against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference playoff contest at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder are coming into the match hot, having won their last ten games.

The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 219.5, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against the Mavericks on Tuesday as the Thunder made off with a 117-95 victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got back to being his usual excellent self, as he almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Pelicans last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Thunder are winning the series right now, leading the Mavericks 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Thunder can extend their lead or if the Mavericks can make up some ground.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.