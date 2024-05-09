Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Regular Season Records: Dallas 50-32, Oklahoma City 57-25Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 1, Dallas 0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $109.00
What to Know
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will fight it out against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference playoff contest at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder are coming into the match hot, having won their last ten games.
The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 219.5, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against the Mavericks on Tuesday as the Thunder made off with a 117-95 victory.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got back to being his usual excellent self, as he almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Pelicans last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Thunder are winning the series right now, leading the Mavericks 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Thunder can extend their lead or if the Mavericks can make up some ground.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a 5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 218.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- May 07, 2024 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 95
- Apr 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City 135 vs. Dallas 86
- Mar 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Dallas 119
- Feb 10, 2024 - Dallas 146 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Dec 02, 2023 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Dallas 120
- Jan 08, 2023 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 12, 2022 - Dallas 121 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Oct 29, 2022 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 111
- Feb 02, 2022 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Dallas 114
- Jan 17, 2022 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102