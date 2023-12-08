Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Golden State 10-11, Oklahoma City 13-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.99

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Paycom Center. The Warriors are looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.

Last Wednesday, Golden State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Portland, but they still walked away with a 110-106 win.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Thunder last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 110-101 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston. The Thunder found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.9% worse than the opposition.

The Thunder's loss came about despite a quality game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 33 points along with 6 assists and 6 steals.

The losses dropped Golden State to 10-11 and Portland to 6-14.

While only the Thunder took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Those brave souls putting their money on Golden State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 8-12-1 ATS can't hold a candle to Oklahoma City's 14-5-1.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Thunder , though, as they've been averaging only 41.2 per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Thunder will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.