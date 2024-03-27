Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Houston 36-35, Oklahoma City 50-21

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.16

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Thunder are heading back home. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Thunder earned a 119-112 win over the Pelicans. The victory was just what Oklahoma City needed coming off of a 118-93 defeat in their prior game.

The Thunder's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 24 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander had some trouble finding his footing against the Bucks on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Josh Giddey was another key contributor, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and almost dropping a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rockets entered their tilt with the Trail Blazers with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. They strolled past the Trail Blazers with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 110-92.

The Rockets got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jock Landale out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Landale's performance made up for a slower contest against the Jazz on Saturday. Dillon Brooks, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from long range.

Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 50-21 record this season. As for Houston, they pushed their record up to 36-35 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of the Thunder and the Rockets were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Houston might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 7-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Houston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.