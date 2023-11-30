Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Los Angeles 11-8, Oklahoma City 11-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Paycom Center. The Thunder took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lakers, who come in off a win.

After a disappointing 94 points in their last match, the Lakers made sure to put some points up on the board against the Pistons on Wednesday. Los Angeles blew past Detroit 133-107.

Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell were among the main playmakers for the Lakers as the former dropped a double-double on 28 points and 16 rebounds and the latter scored 35 points along with 9 assists. Davis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last seven games he's played.

The Thunder have been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They fell just short of Minnesota by a score of 106-103. The Thunder have not had much luck with the Timberwolves recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the defeat, the Thunder got a solid performance out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 32 points along with 3 steals. The game was Gilgeous-Alexander's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Los Angeles' win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-8. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 107.2 points per game. As for Oklahoma City, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.

The Lakers will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the six-point underdog. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Lakers have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 49.2% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 49.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.