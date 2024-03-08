Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Miami 35-27, Oklahoma City 43-19

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: KSBI: Family TV for Oklahoma

KSBI: Family TV for Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Heat took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Thunder, who come in off a win.

Last Wednesday, Oklahoma City beat the Trail Blazers 128-120.

The Thunder's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 37 points along with five assists. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't help the Thunder's cause all that much against the Lakers on Monday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Williams, who scored 31 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 114-108 to the Mavericks. The Heat got off to an early lead (up 15 with 4:51 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Terry Rozier, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 assists.

The Heat struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 43-19 record this season. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 35-27.

Looking ahead, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their 21st straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-10 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 8.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.