Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Current Records: Minnesota 32-14, Oklahoma City 32-14
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $11.49
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Paycom Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
Last Saturday, Minnesota was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 113-112 to San Antonio. The Timberwolves were up 38-23 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
The losing side was boosted by Anthony Edwards, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 assists. Those 12 assists set a new season-high mark for him.
Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. The matchup between Oklahoma City and Detroit wasn't a total blowout, but with Oklahoma City falling 120-104 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The Thunder found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent.
The losing side was boosted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points along with five rebounds. The match was his sixth in a row with at least 30 points.
Minnesota's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 32-14. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 32-14.
Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 50.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).
Odds
Oklahoma City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 224.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Minnesota 97
- Dec 26, 2023 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 28, 2023 - Minnesota 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Apr 14, 2023 - Minnesota 120 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Dec 16, 2022 - Minnesota 112 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 03, 2022 - Oklahoma City 135 vs. Minnesota 128
- Oct 23, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Oct 19, 2022 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 09, 2022 - Minnesota 132 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 04, 2022 - Minnesota 138 vs. Oklahoma City 101