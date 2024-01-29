Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Minnesota 32-14, Oklahoma City 32-14

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.49

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Paycom Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, Minnesota was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 113-112 to San Antonio. The Timberwolves were up 38-23 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Anthony Edwards, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 assists. Those 12 assists set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. The matchup between Oklahoma City and Detroit wasn't a total blowout, but with Oklahoma City falling 120-104 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The Thunder found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points along with five rebounds. The match was his sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Minnesota's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 32-14. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 32-14.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 50.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.