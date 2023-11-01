Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: New Orleans 2-1, Oklahoma City 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Thunder and the Pelicans are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be playing at home against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center. The Pelicans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Thunder, who come in off a win.

Last Monday, Oklahoma City was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, taking the game 124-112. The win was just what the Thunder needed coming off of a 128-95 defeat in their prior matchup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the offensive standout of the contest as he earned 32 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals.

The experts predicted a close game on Monday and a win for the Pelicans, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 130-102 defeat to Golden State. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Pelicans were thoroughly outmatched 71-45 in the second half.

Oklahoma City's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 2-1.

The Pelicans are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep New Orleans' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Oklahoma City over their last ten matchups.

The Thunder didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in April, but they still walked away with a 123-118 win. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Pelicans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 3.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.