Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Philadelphia 10-5, Oklahoma City 11-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paycom Center. The Thunder do have the home-court advantage, but the 76ers are expected to win by 1.5 points.

The 76ers have been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They fell 112-99 to Minnesota on Wednesday. The 76ers found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.6% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Thunder had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.4 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Wednesday. They walked away with a 116-102 victory over Chicago.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a one-man wrecking crew for the Thunder as he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 12 assists.

Philadelphia's loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for Oklahoma City, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

The 76ers lost to the Thunder on the road by a decisive 133-114 margin in their previous matchup back in January. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 37 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Now that the 76ers knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.