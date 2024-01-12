1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Thunder and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 36-24.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 26-11 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 10-27 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Portland 10-26, Oklahoma City 25-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Paycom Center. The Thunder will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Heat recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Oklahoma City came out on top against Miami by a score of 128-120. That's two games straight that the Thunder have won by exactly eight points.

The Thunder's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 28 points along with eight assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Williams, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 134 points the game before, the Trail Blazers faltered in their match on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 112-84 defeat to New York. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Trail Blazers have scored all season.

Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 25-11 record this season. As for Portland, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-26 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder just can't miss this season, having made 50.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 43.7% of their shots per game this season. Given the Thunder's sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Thunder against the Trail Blazers in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 as the team secured a 134-91 victory. With the Thunder ahead 76-43 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 13-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.