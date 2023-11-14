Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: San Antonio 3-7, Oklahoma City 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Thunder will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Suns recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. Oklahoma City came out on top against Phoenix by a score of 111-99.

The Thunder got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out in front who earned 35 points along with 7 rebounds. The contest was Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Jalen Williams was another key contributor, earning 31 points.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 118-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami.

Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-7 record this season.

The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5-1 against the spread).

The Thunder were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spurs in their previous matchup back in March, winning 102-90. Do the Thunder have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 9.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.