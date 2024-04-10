Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: San Antonio 20-59, Oklahoma City 54-25

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

While the Thunder have not struggled against the Kings recently, they managed to flip the script on Tuesday. The Thunder walked away with a 112-105 victory over the Kings. The win was all the more spectacular given Oklahoma City was down by 20 with 0:32 left in the second quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went supernova for the Thunder, scoring 40 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander's performance made up for a slower contest against the Knicks last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Spurs and the Grizzlies played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 217-point over/under. The Spurs strolled past the Grizzlies with points to spare, taking the game 102-87.

The victory made it two in a row for Oklahoma City and bumps their season record up to 54-25. As for San Antonio, their win bumped their record up to 20-59.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: The Thunder have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 34.7% of their threes this season. Given the Thunder's sizable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Thunder lost to the Spurs at home by a decisive 132-118 margin in their previous matchup back in February. Will the Thunder have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 15.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.