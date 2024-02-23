Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Washington 9-46, Oklahoma City 38-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Paycom Center. The Wizards are crawling into this matchup hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while the Thunder will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

The Thunder's and the Clippers' contest on Thursday was close at halftime, but the Thunder turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. Oklahoma City put the hurt on the Clippers with a sharp 129-107 win. The over/under was set at 235.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 31 points along with eight assists and two blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Wizards gave up the first points and the most points on Thursday. They suffered a painful 130-110 loss at the hands of Denver. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite the defeat, the Wizards had strong showings from Kyle Kuzma, who shot 6-for-8 from deep and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyus Jones, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 14 assists. Kuzma is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Oklahoma City pushed their record up to 38-17 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.4 points per game. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 17 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-46 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder were able to grind out a solid win over the Wizards when the teams last played back in January, winning 136-128. Do the Thunder have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 15.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 240.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.