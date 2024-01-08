3rd Quarter Report

The Magic and the Hawks have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 85-78, the Magic have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Magic came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Atlanta 14-20, Orlando 20-15

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

What to Know

The Hawks are 8-2 against the Magic since May of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Atlanta Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The Magic do have the home-court advantage, but the Hawks are expected to win by two points.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Hawks and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 262 point over/under on Friday. Atlanta suffered a bruising 150-116 defeat at the hands of Indiana. The Hawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 78-54.

The Hawks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Dejounte Murray, who scored 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Magic made the experts look like fools on Friday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Nuggets. They skirted past the Nuggets 122-120. The win was all the more spectacular given the Magic were down 18 points with 10:47 left in the third quarter.

The Magic got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Paolo Banchero out in front who dropped a triple-double on 32 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists. Those 11 assists set a new season-high mark for him.

Atlanta's loss dropped their record down to 14-20. As for Orlando, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: The Hawks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.2 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 10.7 threes per game. Given the Hawks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Hawks barely slipped by the Magic in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, winning 120-119. Do the Hawks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Magic turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 2-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 239 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.