Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Atlanta 4-3, Orlando 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City

TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Magic will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, things could have been worse for Orlando, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 117-102 loss to Dallas.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Hawks' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a 126-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oklahoma City. The over/under was set at 243 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dejounte Murray, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only pulled down 11.

Orlando's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Be careful betting Orlando against the spread as while they're 5-2 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Atlanta in their most recent matchups.

The Magic and the Hawks were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, but the Magic came up empty-handed after a 126-125 loss. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Hawks' Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 assists. Now that the Magic knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.