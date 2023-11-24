Who's Playing
Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Boston 12-3, Orlando 10-5
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
- Ticket Cost: $56.00
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. The Celtics have insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-1 during that stretch of close contests.
Last Wednesday, it was close, but Boston sidestepped Milwaukee for a 119-116 victory.
The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Jaylen Brown, who scored 26 points along with 8 assists.
Meanwhile, the Magic entered their tilt with the Nuggets with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Orlando managed a 124-119 victory over Denver on Wednesday.
The Magic's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Franz Wagner, who scored 27 points.
Boston pushed their record up to 12-3 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.2 points per game. As for Orlando, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.
Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-7-2 against the spread).
Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 16 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 10.2 per game. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Boston is a 4.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 222 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Orlando 113 vs. Boston 98
- Dec 18, 2022 - Orlando 95 vs. Boston 92
- Dec 16, 2022 - Orlando 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 22, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Orlando 120
- Feb 06, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 02, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 111
- Nov 03, 2021 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 79
- May 05, 2021 - Boston 132 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 21, 2021 - Boston 112 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 15, 2021 - Boston 124 vs. Orlando 97