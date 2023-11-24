Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Boston 12-3, Orlando 10-5

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. The Celtics have insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Wednesday, it was close, but Boston sidestepped Milwaukee for a 119-116 victory.

The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Jaylen Brown, who scored 26 points along with 8 assists.

Meanwhile, the Magic entered their tilt with the Nuggets with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Orlando managed a 124-119 victory over Denver on Wednesday.

The Magic's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Franz Wagner, who scored 27 points.

Boston pushed their record up to 12-3 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.2 points per game. As for Orlando, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-7-2 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 16 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 10.2 per game. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Boston is a 4.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.