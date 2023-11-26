Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Charlotte 5-9, Orlando 11-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Hornets have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Amway Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, Charlotte had just enough and edged Washington out 117-114. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Hornets were down 19 points with 4:17 left in the third quarter.

The Hornets can attribute much of their success to LaMelo Ball, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 13 assists, and Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 10 rebounds. The matchup was Ball's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Magic had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.8 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Friday. They took down Boston 113-96. The Magic were down 60-48 with 10:40 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy 17-point win.

Charlotte's win bumped their record up to 5-9. As for Orlando, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

The Hornets came up short against the Magic in their previous matchup back in March, falling 117-106. Can the Hornets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a solid 7-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Orlando and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.