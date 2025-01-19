Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Denver 25-16, Orlando 23-20

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are taking a road trip to face off against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kia Center. The Nuggets are looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

Last Friday, the Nuggets got the win against the Heat by a conclusive 133-113.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were among the main playmakers for the Nuggets as the former earned 30 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds and the latter dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. What's more, Jokic also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Heat only posted 30.

Meanwhile, the Magic were no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with the Celtics but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Magic suffered a bruising 121-94 loss at the hands of the Celtics on Friday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat Orlando has suffered against Boston since February 6, 2022.

Denver has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 25-16 record this season. As for Orlando, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 23-20.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: The Nuggets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last seven times they've played Orlando.

Odds

Denver is a big 7.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.