Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Detroit 9-50, Orlando 34-26

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.32

What to Know

The Magic will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 6:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The Magic will be strutting in after a win while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though the Magic have not done well against the Jazz recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Orlando walked away with a 115-107 win over the Jazz. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Magic.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Paolo Banchero, who almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine rebounds. Banchero didn't help the Magic's cause all that much against the Pistons last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 110-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cleveland on Friday. The Pistons have struggled against the Cavaliers recently, as their contest on Friday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Orlando is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 34-26 record this season. As for Detroit, they dropped their record down to 9-50 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

The Magic skirted past the Pistons 112-109 when the teams last played last Saturday. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 11-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.