Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Memphis 24-49, Orlando 42-31

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $25.12

What to Know

The Magic will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Clippers by a score of 100-97. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Orlando has suffered since January 29th.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies came up short against the Lakers on Wednesday and fell 136-124. Memphis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Desmond Bane, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 assists. He didn't help the Grizzlies' cause all that much against the Nuggets on Monday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Jake LaRavia, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 4 assists.

Orlando's loss dropped their record down to 42-31. As for Memphis, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-49.

The Magic and the Grizzlies were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Magic came up empty-handed after a 107-106 loss. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a big 13-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.