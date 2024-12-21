Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Miami 13-12, Orlando 17-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kia Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

The Heat are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 217.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 104-97 to the Thunder on Friday. Miami has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Heat's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyler Herro, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Herro a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Heat struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They fell to the Thunder 105-99.

Miami's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-12. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: The Heat have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.7 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given the Heat's sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Heat are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Orlando is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Magic, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.