Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: New York 17-13, Orlando 18-12
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $113.83
What to Know
The New York Knicks will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kia Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Last Wednesday, New York came up short against Oklahoma City and fell 129-120.
The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for the Magic, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a bruising 112-92 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Magic have scored all season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Magic struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
New York's loss dropped their record down to 17-13. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-12.
The Knicks are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).
The Knicks came up short against the Magic in their previous matchup back in March, falling 111-106. Can the Knicks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 226.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Mar 23, 2023 - Orlando 111 vs. New York 106
- Feb 07, 2023 - New York 102 vs. Orlando 98
- Oct 24, 2022 - New York 115 vs. Orlando 102
- Apr 03, 2022 - New York 118 vs. Orlando 88
- Nov 17, 2021 - Orlando 104 vs. New York 98
- Oct 24, 2021 - Orlando 110 vs. New York 104
- Oct 22, 2021 - New York 121 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 18, 2021 - New York 94 vs. Orlando 93
- Feb 17, 2021 - Orlando 107 vs. New York 89
- Jan 18, 2021 - New York 91 vs. Orlando 84