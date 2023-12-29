Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: New York 17-13, Orlando 18-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $113.83

What to Know

The New York Knicks will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kia Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, New York came up short against Oklahoma City and fell 129-120.

The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for the Magic, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a bruising 112-92 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Magic have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Magic struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

New York's loss dropped their record down to 17-13. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-12.

The Knicks are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

The Knicks came up short against the Magic in their previous matchup back in March, falling 111-106. Can the Knicks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.