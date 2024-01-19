Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Philadelphia 26-13, Orlando 22-19

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.99

What to Know

The 76ers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kia Center. The Magic took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the 76ers, who come in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the 76ers' game was all tied up 78-78 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 126-121 victory over Denver.

The 76ers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and ten assists. The game was Embiid's 18th in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tobias Harris, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando lost 106-104 to Atlanta on a last-minute jump shot From Dejounte Murray.

Despite their loss, the Magic saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Carter Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Philadelphia's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 26-13. As for Orlando, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-19 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be Orlando's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-4 against the spread).

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.