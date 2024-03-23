Who's Playing
Sacramento Kings @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Sacramento 40-29, Orlando 42-28
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $30.29
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 23rd at Kia Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Kings were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Thursday, Sacramento came up short against the Wizards and fell 109-102.
Meanwhile, the Magic came tearing into Thursday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 121-106 victory over New Orleans. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:39 mark of the first quarter, when the Magic were facing a 21-9 deficit.
Sacramento's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 40-29. As for Orlando, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 42-28 record this season.
The Kings came out on top in a nail-biter against the Magic in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 138-135. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Orlando is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 217 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Jan 03, 2024 - Sacramento 138 vs. Orlando 135
- Jan 09, 2023 - Sacramento 136 vs. Orlando 111
- Nov 05, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Orlando 123
- Mar 26, 2022 - Sacramento 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 08, 2021 - Sacramento 142 vs. Orlando 130
- Feb 12, 2021 - Orlando 123 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 27, 2021 - Sacramento 121 vs. Orlando 107
- Aug 02, 2020 - Orlando 132 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 13, 2020 - Orlando 114 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 07, 2019 - Sacramento 111 vs. Orlando 95