Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Sacramento 40-29, Orlando 42-28

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.29

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 23rd at Kia Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Kings were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, Sacramento came up short against the Wizards and fell 109-102.

Meanwhile, the Magic came tearing into Thursday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 121-106 victory over New Orleans. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:39 mark of the first quarter, when the Magic were facing a 21-9 deficit.

Sacramento's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 40-29. As for Orlando, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 42-28 record this season.

The Kings came out on top in a nail-biter against the Magic in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 138-135. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Orlando is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.