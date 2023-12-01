Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Washington 3-15, Orlando 13-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $19.19

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. The Wizards are hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Wizards found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 139-120 bruising from Orlando. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Magic: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Deni Avdija, who scored 22 points along with 5 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Washington has been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-15 record this season. As for Orlando, the win was the eighth in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 13-5.

The Wizards are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Magic when the teams last played on Wednesday, losing 139-120. Can the Wizards avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 11-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.