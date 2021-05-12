Through 1 Quarter

The Philadelphia 76ers can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Indiana Pacers 35-26. Nobody has stood out from the pack for the 76ers offensively yet.

Philadelphia and Indiana came into this matchup with previous-game wins. We'll see if Philadelphia can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Indiana's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Indiana

Current Records: Philadelphia 47-21; Indiana 32-36

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.21 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET May 11 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana will be seeking to avenge the 130-114 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 1st.

The Pacers netted a 111-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The top scorer for Indiana was shooting guard Kelan Martin (25 points). Kelan Martin's performance made up for a slower contest against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. Martin's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home this past Saturday as they won 118-104. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and had 29 points along with six rebounds.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 23 of their 33 home games.

Their wins bumped the Pacers to 32-36 and the 76ers to 47-21. In their win, Indiana relied heavily on power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 20 boards, and nine assists. Philadelphia will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Indiana

Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Hamstring)

Jeremy Lamb: Out (Knee)

Edmond Sumner: Out (Knee)

Myles Turner: Out (Toe)

T.J. Warren: Out for the Season (Foot)

Injury Report for Philadelphia