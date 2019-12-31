How to watch Pacers vs. 76ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Indiana
Current Records: Philadelphia 23-12; Indiana 21-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The Pacers' and the New Orleans Pelicans' contest on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Pacers were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Indiana got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting New Orleans an easy 120-98 win. The Pacers were up 32-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Miami Heat on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Philadelphia lost to Miami 117-116. C Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 35 points and 11 boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Embiid.
The Pacers are now 21-12 while the 76ers sit at 23-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Pacers enter the contest with only 6.7 steals given up per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Philadelphia rank third in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.57 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.16
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 14, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Nov 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Indiana 94
- Mar 13, 2018 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana 100 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 10, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Mar 26, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Indiana 122 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 02, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 21, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Philadelphia 75
- Nov 18, 2015 - Indiana 112 vs. Philadelphia 85
