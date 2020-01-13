How to watch Pacers vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Indiana
Current Records: Philadelphia 25-15; Indiana 24-15
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after a few days off. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls last week as they won 116-105. It was another big night for C Myles Turner, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 boards.
Meanwhile, the game between Philadelphia and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Philadelphia falling 109-91, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by PG Ben Simmons, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 dimes in addition to five rebounds.
The Pacers are now 24-15 while Philadelphia sits at 25-15. The Pacers are 14-9 after wins this season, and the 76ers are 6-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won ten out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.
- Dec 31, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Nov 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 14, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Nov 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Indiana 94
- Mar 13, 2018 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana 100 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 10, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Mar 26, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Indiana 122 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 02, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 21, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Philadelphia 75
- Nov 18, 2015 - Indiana 112 vs. Philadelphia 85
