How to watch Pacers vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Indiana

Current Records: Philadelphia 25-15; Indiana 24-15

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after a few days off. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls last week as they won 116-105. It was another big night for C Myles Turner, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Philadelphia and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Philadelphia falling 109-91, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by PG Ben Simmons, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 dimes in addition to five rebounds.

The Pacers are now 24-15 while Philadelphia sits at 25-15. The Pacers are 14-9 after wins this season, and the 76ers are 6-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won ten out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.