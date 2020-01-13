How to watch Pacers vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

How to watch Pacers vs. 76ers basketball game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Indiana

Current Records: Philadelphia 25-15; Indiana 24-15

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after a few days off. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls last week as they won 116-105. It was another big night for C Myles Turner, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Philadelphia and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Philadelphia falling 109-91, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by PG Ben Simmons, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 dimes in addition to five rebounds.

The Pacers are now 24-15 while Philadelphia sits at 25-15. The Pacers are 14-9 after wins this season, and the 76ers are 6-8 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Indiana have won ten out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.

  • Dec 31, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 97
  • Nov 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 116
  • Mar 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Indiana 89
  • Jan 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 96
  • Dec 14, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Philadelphia 101
  • Nov 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Indiana 94
  • Mar 13, 2018 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana 100 vs. Philadelphia 92
  • Nov 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Indiana 110
  • Apr 10, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
  • Mar 26, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Philadelphia 94
  • Nov 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Indiana 105
  • Nov 09, 2016 - Indiana 122 vs. Philadelphia 115
  • Apr 02, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 102
  • Mar 21, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Philadelphia 75
  • Nov 18, 2015 - Indiana 112 vs. Philadelphia 85
