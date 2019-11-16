How to watch Pacers vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Indiana 7-5; Milwaukee 8-3

What to Know

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Milwaukee struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 120.27 points per game.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Milwaukee took down the Chicago Bulls 124-115 on Thursday. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo and PG Eric Bledsoe were among the main playmakers for the Bucks as the former posted a double-double on 38 points and 16 rebounds and the latter had 31 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Indiana had to settle for an 111-102 loss against the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 8-3 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Indiana and Milwaukee both have eight wins in their last 16 games.