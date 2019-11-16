How to watch Pacers vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Indiana 7-5; Milwaukee 8-3
What to Know
A Central Division battle is on tap between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Milwaukee struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 120.27 points per game.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Milwaukee took down the Chicago Bulls 124-115 on Thursday. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo and PG Eric Bledsoe were among the main playmakers for the Bucks as the former posted a double-double on 38 points and 16 rebounds and the latter had 31 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Indiana had to settle for an 111-102 loss against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 8-3 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Indiana and Milwaukee both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Mar 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Indiana 97
- Dec 12, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Oct 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 05, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 02, 2018 - Indiana 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 08, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 06, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Indiana 85
- Feb 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Indiana 107
- Apr 13, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 31, 2015 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Indiana 116
- Nov 21, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Milwaukee 86
