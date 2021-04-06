Who's Playing

Chicago @ Indiana

Current Records: Chicago 20-28; Indiana 22-26

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 139-133 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Pacers can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 26 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, winning 115-107. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Tomas Satoransky, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists, and center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 16 of their 22 home games.

Indiana is now 22-26 while the Bulls sit at 20-28. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers enter the matchup with 8.56 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Chicago has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Chicago.