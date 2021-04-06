Who's Playing
Chicago @ Indiana
Current Records: Chicago 20-28; Indiana 22-26
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 139-133 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Pacers can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 26 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, winning 115-107. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Tomas Satoransky, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists, and center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 16 of their 22 home games.
Indiana is now 22-26 while the Bulls sit at 20-28. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers enter the matchup with 8.56 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Chicago has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Chicago.
- Feb 15, 2021 - Chicago 120 vs. Indiana 112
- Dec 26, 2020 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 06, 2020 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 102
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Chicago 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 05, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 04, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Chicago 116
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 86
- Dec 29, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 06, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 10, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chicago 90 vs. Indiana 85
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 29, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 29, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 30, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 16, 2015 - Chicago 96 vs. Indiana 95