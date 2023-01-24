Who's Playing
Chicago @ Indiana
Current Records: Chicago 22-24; Indiana 23-25
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. The Pacers haven't won a contest against Chicago since Nov. 22 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 112-107 to the Phoenix Suns. Point guard T.J. McConnell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a triple-double on 18 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds. That's McConnell's first triple-double of the season.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Chicago and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Chicago wrapped it up with a 111-100 victory at home. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 26 points and six assists.
Chicago's win lifted them to 22-24 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 23-25. Allowing an average of 116.77 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Chicago.
- Oct 26, 2022 - Chicago 124 vs. Indiana 109
- Feb 04, 2022 - Chicago 122 vs. Indiana 115
- Dec 31, 2021 - Chicago 108 vs. Indiana 106
- Dec 26, 2021 - Chicago 113 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 22, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Chicago 77
- Apr 06, 2021 - Chicago 113 vs. Indiana 97
- Feb 15, 2021 - Chicago 120 vs. Indiana 112
- Dec 26, 2020 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 06, 2020 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 102
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Chicago 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 05, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 04, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Chicago 116
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 86
- Dec 29, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 06, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 10, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chicago 90 vs. Indiana 85
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 29, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 29, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 30, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 16, 2015 - Chicago 96 vs. Indiana 95