Who's Playing

Chicago @ Indiana

Current Records: Chicago 22-24; Indiana 23-25

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. The Pacers haven't won a contest against Chicago since Nov. 22 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 112-107 to the Phoenix Suns. Point guard T.J. McConnell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a triple-double on 18 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds. That's McConnell's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Chicago and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Chicago wrapped it up with a 111-100 victory at home. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 26 points and six assists.

Chicago's win lifted them to 22-24 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 23-25. Allowing an average of 116.77 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Chicago.