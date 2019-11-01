How to watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Indiana 1-3; Cleveland 2-2
Last Season Records: Indiana 48-34; Cleveland 19-63
What to Know
Get ready for a Central Division battle as Cleveland and Indiana will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Cavaliers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Chicago on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 117-111 win. Cleveland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Tristan Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds along with five blocks, and F Kevin Love, who posted a double-double on 20 boards and 17 points in addition to six dimes.
Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday, winning 118-108.
Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those brave souls putting their money on Indiana against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 1-3 record ATS can't hold a candle to Cleveland's 3-1.
Their wins bumped Cleveland to 2-2 and Indiana to 1-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cavaliers and the Pacers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Over/Under: 215
Series History
Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Cleveland 110 vs. Indiana 99
- Feb 09, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Cleveland 90
- Jan 08, 2019 - Indiana 123 vs. Cleveland 115
- Dec 18, 2018 - Cleveland 92 vs. Indiana 91
- Oct 27, 2018 - Indiana 119 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 29, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 27, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Cleveland 87
- Apr 25, 2018 - Cleveland 98 vs. Indiana 95
- Apr 22, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 20, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Cleveland 90
- Apr 18, 2018 - Cleveland 100 vs. Indiana 97
- Apr 15, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Cleveland 80
- Jan 26, 2018 - Cleveland 115 vs. Indiana 108
- Jan 12, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Cleveland 95
- Dec 08, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Indiana 124 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 23, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Indiana 102
- Apr 20, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Indiana 114
- Apr 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 15, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Indiana 108
- Apr 02, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Indiana 130
- Feb 15, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Indiana 104
- Feb 08, 2017 - Cleveland 132 vs. Indiana 117
- Nov 16, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 06, 2016 - Indiana 123 vs. Cleveland 109
- Feb 29, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Indiana 96
- Feb 01, 2016 - Cleveland 111 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 08, 2015 - Cleveland 101 vs. Indiana 97
