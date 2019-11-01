How to watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

How to watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers basketball game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Indiana 1-3; Cleveland 2-2

Last Season Records: Indiana 48-34; Cleveland 19-63

What to Know

Get ready for a Central Division battle as Cleveland and Indiana will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Cavaliers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Chicago on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 117-111 win. Cleveland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Tristan Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds along with five blocks, and F Kevin Love, who posted a double-double on 20 boards and 17 points in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday, winning 118-108.

Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those brave souls putting their money on Indiana against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 1-3 record ATS can't hold a candle to Cleveland's 3-1.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 2-2 and Indiana to 1-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cavaliers and the Pacers clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Over/Under: 215

Series History

Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.

