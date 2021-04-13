Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Indiana

Current Records: Los Angeles 37-18; Indiana 25-27

What to Know

After a nine-game homestand, the Los Angeles Clippers will be on the road. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, winning 131-124. The Clippers can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Paul George, who had 32 points and nine assists, and small forward Marcus Morris, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 33 points and six rebounds. PG13's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana beat the Memphis Grizzlies 132-125 on Sunday. Shooting guard Caris LeVert and point guard Malcolm Brogdon were among the main playmakers for the Pacers as the former had 34 points along with five boards and three blocks and the latter shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 29 points, 11 dimes, and nine boards.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count Indiana out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.