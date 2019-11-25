How to watch Pacers vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Pacers vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Indiana 9-6; Memphis 5-10
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers and the Memphis Grizzlies are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (both 4-4), but not for long. Indiana has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Memphis at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be seeking to avenge the 106-103 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 26th.
The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Orlando Magic on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 111-106 win. PF Domantas Sabonis and SF Justin Holiday were among the main playmakers for Indiana as the former had 25 points in addition to nine boards and the latter had 12 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Memphis needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 109-108. SF Dillon Brooks had a pretty forgettable game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 12-point finish.
Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.
Indiana's victory lifted them to 9-6 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 5-10. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pacers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana and Memphis both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 26, 2019 - Memphis 106 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 17, 2018 - Indiana 111 vs. Memphis 83
- Jan 31, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2017 - Indiana 116 vs. Memphis 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Indiana 97
- Feb 24, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 19, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Indiana 84
- Oct 29, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Indiana 103
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA winners and losers: Doncic dominates
What was a good week for NBA fans, Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons can't be said for the Rockets...
-
Stevens: 'Minor miracle' Kemba doing OK
Brad Stevens and the Celtics are thankful Walker's neck injury was just a sprain and not worse
-
LeBron, Lakers upset with officiating
LeBron is getting to the line a career-low 5.6 times per game this season
-
Report: NBA considering schedule changes
Changes could be put in place as early as the 2021-22 NBA season
-
Luka joins Jordan, Harden in elite group
Not bad company for the 20-year-old
-
Kings passed on Luka because of his dad?
Vlade Divac would never admit this publicly, but if this is true, he can't be sleeping well...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans