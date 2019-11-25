How to watch Pacers vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: Indiana 9-6; Memphis 5-10

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers and the Memphis Grizzlies are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (both 4-4), but not for long. Indiana has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Memphis at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be seeking to avenge the 106-103 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 26th.

The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Orlando Magic on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 111-106 win. PF Domantas Sabonis and SF Justin Holiday were among the main playmakers for Indiana as the former had 25 points in addition to nine boards and the latter had 12 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Memphis needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 109-108. SF Dillon Brooks had a pretty forgettable game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 12-point finish.

Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.

Indiana's victory lifted them to 9-6 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 5-10. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pacers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana and Memphis both have four wins in their last eight games.