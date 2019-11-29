How to watch Pacers vs. Hawks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Indiana 11-6; Atlanta 4-14
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Indiana Pacers. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Atlanta is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
The Pacers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 121-102 win over the Utah Jazz.
As for Atlanta, it looks like Atlanta got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for an 111-102 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. SF De'Andre Hunter had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with ten points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Indiana's victory lifted them to 11-6 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 4-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Indiana enters the game with only 103.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Hawks.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.75
Odds
The Pacers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 10, 2019 - Indiana 135 vs. Atlanta 134
- Dec 31, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 26, 2018 - Indiana 129 vs. Atlanta 121
- Nov 17, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Atlanta 89
- Mar 09, 2018 - Indiana 112 vs. Atlanta 87
- Feb 28, 2018 - Atlanta 107 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 23, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 20, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 12, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Atlanta 86
- Mar 05, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. Atlanta 96
- Nov 23, 2016 - Atlanta 96 vs. Indiana 85
- Mar 13, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 05, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Indiana 96
- Jan 28, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Atlanta 92
- Dec 28, 2015 - Indiana 93 vs. Atlanta 87
