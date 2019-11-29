How to watch Pacers vs. Hawks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Indiana 11-6; Atlanta 4-14

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Indiana Pacers. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Atlanta is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

The Pacers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 121-102 win over the Utah Jazz.

As for Atlanta, it looks like Atlanta got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for an 111-102 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. SF De'Andre Hunter had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with ten points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Indiana's victory lifted them to 11-6 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 4-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Indiana enters the game with only 103.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Hawks.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.75

Odds

The Pacers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Indiana have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.