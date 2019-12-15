How to watch Pacers vs. Hornets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Pacers vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Indiana
Current Records: Charlotte 12-16; Indiana 17-9
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets' road trip will continue as they head to the Indiana Pacers' court at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like Charlotte's 122-120 win from the last time they met November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls last week, winning 83-73. PG Devonte' Graham (16 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over the Atlanta Hawks last Friday, winning 110-100. PG Malcolm Brogdon (19 points) and SF T.J. Warren (18 points) were the top scorers for Indiana. That's 11 consecutive double-doubles for PF Domantas Sabonis.
The Hornets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Charlotte to 12-16 and Indiana to 17-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hornets and the Pacers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pacers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won nine out of their last 15 games against Indiana.
- Nov 05, 2019 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 120
- Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
- Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
- Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
- Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 04, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95
