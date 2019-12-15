How to watch Pacers vs. Hornets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Indiana

Current Records: Charlotte 12-16; Indiana 17-9

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets' road trip will continue as they head to the Indiana Pacers' court at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like Charlotte's 122-120 win from the last time they met November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls last week, winning 83-73. PG Devonte' Graham (16 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over the Atlanta Hawks last Friday, winning 110-100. PG Malcolm Brogdon (19 points) and SF T.J. Warren (18 points) were the top scorers for Indiana. That's 11 consecutive double-doubles for PF Domantas Sabonis.

The Hornets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 12-16 and Indiana to 17-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hornets and the Pacers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pacers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 15 games against Indiana.