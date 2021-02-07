Who's Playing

Utah @ Indiana

Current Records: Utah 18-5; Indiana 12-11

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. Utah's road trip will continue as they head to Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Pacers. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while Indiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road this past Friday as they won 138-121. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic was the offensive standout of the game for Utah, shooting 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana was just a bucket shy of a win this past Friday and fell 114-113 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Power forward Domantas Sabonis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pacers; Sabonis finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-6-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Indiana's loss took them down to 12-11 while Utah's victory pulled them up to 18-5. If Utah want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Indiana's shooting guard Jeremy Lamb, who had 17 points along with six boards, and shooting guard Justin Holiday, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Indiana and Utah both have five wins in their last ten games.