Who's Playing
Orlando @ Indiana
Current Records: Orlando 5-11; Indiana 8-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Allowing an average of 115 points per game, the Pacers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
Indiana netted a 99-91 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 25-10 deficit. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton (19 points) and center Myles Turner (17 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Orlando has finally found some success away from home. They escaped with a win on Friday against the Chicago Bulls by the margin of a single free throw, 108-107. The team accrued 66 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Orlando's guard Franz Wagner filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points and eight assists.
Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently nine-for-nine against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Pacers to 8-6 and the Magic to 5-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Indiana and Orlando clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.34
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.
